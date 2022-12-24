 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $529,900

Experience pure perfection as you step into this stunning 2 story, 4 bed, 4 bath, 3 car garage with finished basement home. Introducing a modern and elegant design with just enough transitional elements that give you a functional and efficient use of space. Immediately you will notice the soaring 9' ceilings that flow throughout each level. That's right, even the basement! The Pella windows, built in basement safe/storm room, electrical outlets built into the baseboard trim(an amazing aesthetically pleasing element), and more recessed lighting than usual, are just some of the standard features that come with this home! Now, let's get to the glamorous "sparkle" which makes this home brilliant...a bluetooth speaker in the master bath allows you to stream your favorite music and news, lovely use of shiplap for an extra flair, and built-ins/lockers/cubbies/niches anywhere there is opportunity! Magnificent! *photos are of similar homes built*

