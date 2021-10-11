 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $267,400

Original owners have lovingly cared for this 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths and 2 half baths. 3,000 + Sq Feet of total living space including wonderful 3-season sun room and finished walkout basement. Attractive features include full master suite, walk in closets, over-sized 2 car side load garage, finished rec room, poured foundation. This location is gorgeous with walkout basement opening to expansive backyard, great for sledding! The woods across the street in front make for a scenic, private country setting in a family-friendly neighborhood.

