 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $275,000

Welcome home to this Lovely 4 BR, 5 Bath home with a finished walkout basement on a beautiful, Park-like .71 Acre lot with relaxing views & mature trees! The Open Foyer area leads to a Formal Dining room & a Spacious Home Office. Newer designed Kitchen features Custom Cherry Cabinetry, Stylish Glass tile back splash, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances & a built-in Double Oven. Also there is a Pantry, Breakfast bar for pull up seating & Dinette area! Great room features an inviting Fireplace w/gas log remote. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms & 3 Baths. The Spacious Master suit offers newly designed closets & Spa-like Master bath w/Italian Marble floors. The lower level Finished walkout offers a Huge Family room w/Gas log remote Fireplace, with custom built-ins There is also a Rec room, 1/2 bath & Storage! 2 Tiered Deck over-looks the spacious yard & has stairs that lead down to a Herringbone Brick patio below. There is also a 10x12 shed included. Hurry!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News