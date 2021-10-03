 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $349,900

If you looking for a home with acreage in Geneseo, this one is for you! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath ranch with a master suite positioned on 7.16 acres of beautiful grounds and pond. The beamed cathedral ceilings welcome you as you enter this unique home. Improvements include: 2017 new septic fields, 2006 new well, 2007 roof with complete tear off. Now is your opportunity to experience the lifestyle that this home offers.

