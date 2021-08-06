4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $500,000

Hard to find acreage w/complete privacy is here! 25.4 timbered acres with over 2800 sq ft ranch style house, pond & outbuildings. The house has 2 bedrooms on the mn. floor w/a half bath coming off the garage along with the mn floor laundry. The master has it's own bath w/walk in closet, double sink, jetted tub, stand-alone walk-in shower and sliders going out to a private deck so you can enjoy the view. Open floor plan with informal dining in Kitchen, a formal dining room, livingroom w/FP (wood burning-gas starter), sliders that open into a 4 seasons rm then out to another larger deck. Hard wood floors in LR, dining, 4 seasons' rms & bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage with a couple small outbuildings and a large one. Downstairs is all tile w/2 bedrooms w/grade level windows, another FP and sliders leading out to the patio. 2 parcels, one with the house & pond, the other is all timber with the well for the house & allowing the neighbor to use the well.