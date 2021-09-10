 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $569,900

There's a lot to love about this one! 36 acres of beautiful property, This large brick family home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and has been very well maintained through two generations. New Pella windows throughout most of the home 2020, New Kitchen door 2019, Water heater 2017, Water softener 2018, Septic pumped 2021. Master bath and main bath remodeled in 2019. Awesome Master shower! 32x32 Pole building.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News