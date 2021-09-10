There's a lot to love about this one! 36 acres of beautiful property, This large brick family home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and has been very well maintained through two generations. New Pella windows throughout most of the home 2020, New Kitchen door 2019, Water heater 2017, Water softener 2018, Septic pumped 2021. Master bath and main bath remodeled in 2019. Awesome Master shower! 32x32 Pole building.
4 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $569,900
