Here is the WOW factor! They were optimizing the river views when they designed this stunning home. The modern reverse 2 story floor plan has the open living area on the top floor so if offers amazing river views! 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus finished walk-out basement and did I mention 2 laundry areas! The master suite has a soaker tub, walk in shower and a laundry area. The basement could be used as an amazing in-law suite as it has a kitchen, full bath, rec room, bedroom and a laundry room plus has brand new carpet. Their is an oversized 3 car garage that even has a car lift that stays. All this and is in PV Schools! This is not a "cookie-cutter" and is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I’ve been a physician since 1998. I see Covid patients every day. I can't take the nonsense coming from all directions anymore.
- Updated
A lawsuit against the mayor of Bettendorf has been settled and is awaiting a judge's approval, according to court records.
- Updated
A Walcott farmer and first-time candidate said he will run as a Republican for a newly-drawn Iowa Senate seat representing parts of Scott, Ced…
Scott County probationer charged with inflicting life-threatening injuries to man during altercation Friday
- Updated
A Scott County probationer is accused of inflicting what Davenport Police are describing as life-threatening injuries on a man during an alter…
- Updated
The Rock Island City Council voted Monday night to approve a $315,000 lawsuit settlement.
Bettendorf's gateway to north: City envisions new pedestrian bridge over Middle Road near TBK Bank Sports Complex
- Updated
Adding to a multi-million dollar intersection redesign project at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf already under way, the city is applying for a grant that would offset the cost of a pedestrian bridge that would connect the sports complex to new recreational trails.
- Updated
The president of SENB Bank, who served on many community boards, has died.
- Updated
A Washington, Iowa, woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday morning in Orion, Ill.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
Country music stars have almost filled the Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand lineup.