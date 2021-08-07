 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $429,900

Beautiful four bedroom home in Timber's Edge subdivision in Le Claire. This wonderful home features a sprawling tray ceiling in the entryway, hardwood floors, vaulted great room, granite island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two panty spaces. The elegant master bedroom and bath with tile and glass door shower create your very own in-home oasis, and an informal dining space sliding glass door to the deck overlooking the oversized fenced yard on this cul-de-sac lot. The basement is highlighted by a walkout sliding glass door and poured concrete patio, spacious family rec room, additional full bath, and a well appointed 4th bedroom. Even with all of this, still plenty of unfinished space is available for storage or additional expansion if you desire. Come check out this incredible opportunity while you can!

