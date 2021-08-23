 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $489,000

Located in the Bluffs! This 4 bedroom 2 story has an inviting front porch, 2 story foyer and a dedicated home office with French doors. The gourmet kitchen with island & granite is open to the great room & informal dining room. Large laundry room with wash sink and folding counter. The upper level has 4 bedroom, a master en suite with 2 separated vanities, large shower & jetted tub. Fully finished basement has a Rec. room, hobby room, exercise room and full bathroom. Maintenance free deck and gorgeous manicured backyard. Heated 3 car garage! New roof 2019, Radon mitigation system installed in 2019. Kent Johnson built home. Come see what LeClaire has to offer!

