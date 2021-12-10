 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $629,900

You will fall in love with this beautiful McManus built home sitting on a gorgeous golf course lot, the view is amazing as is the house featuring a formal foyer entrance & a private 1st floor office w/custom cabinets & shelves, the kitchen has ample cabinets, walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, breakfast bar which opens to the informal dining area & great room w/lots of natural light from the huge bank of windows. The spacious 1st floor master bedroom has access to the deck, extra-large walk-in closet, lovely master bath w/fully tiled shower & nice tub. The walk-out basement has recreational space for everything, family room w/fireplace, bar area , 2 big additional bedrooms, full bath, Rec. room , a private theater room, game room or could be exercise room & storage space. This house also features a geo-thermal heating system for energy efficient heating. Come see this remarkable home with over 4700 sq. ft. of finished living space today! Seller is offering a TMI Home Warranty.

