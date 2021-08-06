4 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $650,000

Perfectly positioned down paved private lane, this 1-of-a-kind RANCH sits on 3.36 park-like WOODED acres! Enjoy the sights & sounds of nature while enjoying the complete PRIVACY this retreat provides. Many outdr spaces to relax upon including NEW composite, 4 level deck (~1,800 SF) w/ built-in firepit & saltwater hot tub, upper & lower Sun Rms, stone front porch, patio, & 8 ft round firepit! Open flrplan w/ vaulted ceilings, hardwd flrs, & NEW carpet. The Kitchen features center island, granite counters, pantry & NEWER SS appls. 3 BRs on main level along w/ completely REMODELED Mstr Bath w/ CUSTOM tiled walk-in shower & radiant heated flrs. Finished walk-out bsmt w/ FULL Wet Bar, billiards area, temp controlled 1400 bottle Wine Rm w/ tasting table, Theater Rm, & built-in Sauna. Oversized att 3 car heated garage featuring shelving, hot/cold bibs & sink + outbuilding w/ hydraulic auto lift, electrical & lighting. Plus NEWER roof, HVAC & tankless H20 heater. Must see to appreciate!