This home is a true work of art, meticulously crafted with exceptional attention to detail, resulting in a blend of timeless elegance and captivating simplicity. Every corner showcases luxurious amenities and meticulous finishing touches. Among these are coffered ceilings, a concealed bookcase that doubles as a hidden door, transom windows, and seamlessly integrated built-in cabinetry. Comprising 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and not one, but two two-car garages: one with a walk-up shop/storage area. As you step into the main level, the open floor plan creates a warm and inviting ambiance. The living room takes center stage with its floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace surround, flanked by custom cabinetry adorned with carefully curated lighting.The kitchen is a masterpiece that seems to have sprung from the pages of a design magazine. The statement island is adorned with Calacatta Quartz countertops, complemented by a walk-in pantry featuring a live-edge countertop. Ceiling-to-floor cabinets provide ample storage, and thoughtful touches like a pot filler and a custom hood elevate the culinary experience to new heights.The primary suite is a sanctuary of comfort and style. An accent wall and a lighted tray ceiling add a touch of sophistication. A frosted sliding door enhances privacy while allowing natural light to filter through. The ensuite bathroom is a study in luxury, featuring a soaker tub and an exquisite tiled walk-in shower, complete with a bench and dual shower heads.