4 Bedroom Home in Long Grove - $299,900

Check out this custom built 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch on a huge lot in desirable Laglin's Subdivision! Master walks out into large backyard with mature trees. Home has all redwood siding, includes an automatic standby generator, built-in sauna, and an abundance of closets and storage. Oversize 2 car garage. Walkout basement. Screened in porch. Do not miss this one, schedule your showings today!

