Fantastic opportunity to purchase this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath walkout ranch in sought-after Long Grove within the North Scott School District! This almost new home has a great flow for entertaining with the focal point being the sweeping easterly view over the fields. Open concept with an island kitchen as well as private owner's wing including a large bedroom, luxurious bath, and huge walk-in closet! The basement features a massive "L" shaped rec room, a spot for a future wet bar, and the 4th bed and bath. To top it off, in addition to those awesome views, the backyard is very large, fenced, and features a deck and patio. This is a truly must-see property, it will not disappoint!
4 Bedroom Home in Long Grove - $485,000
