4 Bedroom Home in Lynn Center - $225,000

Project Paradise! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car attached garage, lake front home could be worth twice as much with a little sweat equity! Also has a 3 season room, large rec room and walk-out basement. New garage door 2020, water heater 2020, gutters 2017, roof 2015. Sold "AS IS".

