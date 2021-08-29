 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $330,000

Wonderful 1.5 Story home that has been very well maintained! 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on a .96 acre wooded lot in Indian Hills! Vaulted living rm with a stone wall open to the formal dining with a deck that overlooks the woods! Kitchen features all SS appls, breakfast bar plus a reverse osmosis system. Kitchen opens to the family rm with a gaslog FPLS & a large deck overlooking the fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in the kitchen through the family rm, hallways and half bath. T-Staircase features a Nu-Trend chairlift to the upper level with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The large 3rd BR loft has a closet with deck access. The basement staircase also features a Nu-Trend chairlift. The owner will remove the chairlifts if not wanted by the buyer. The walkout rec room features surround sound, fireplace and triple doors to the deck & backyard. plus a 4th BR with walkout, full bath, laundry room and large storage room. HVAC, whole house generator '19, LeafFilter gutters guards '21.

