4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $345,000

GOREGOUS 2 Story on nearly 1/2 acre lot with panoramic views of Mill Creek Valley! Enjoy a country feel w/ LOWER county taxes while being near modern city conveniences. This 4 BR, 4 Bath beauty has an UPDATED Kitchen & Master Bath! Abundance of NATURAL SUNLIGHT through flr to ceiling windows & 9 ft ceilings throughout the main level! Main flr Office, Laundry, & Formal Dining. SPACIOUS Master Suite boasts a tray ceiling & LARGE walk-in closet. HUGE upper level Bonus Rm that could be used as a BR or multi use room & 2 more additional SIZABLE BRs. Finished walk-out Basement offering Rec Rm, Bar, Game Rm, full Bath, & Storage. NEWER Maintenance free Deck, Aggregate Patio, & Firepit! NEW roof 2017 & Radon System 2021! Oversized Driveway w/ extra parking & 3 car side load Garage! See Update & Amenities sheet for more info! Listing Agent is related to seller.