4 Bedroom Home in Milan - $449,900

One-owner 2017 FALL PARADE HOME WINNER FOR PRICE RANGE! Custom built! This Luxury Country Ranch is rich in character 1816 SF of functional & modern design and a finished basement giving you over 3,600 SF of living space. This home features 4 BRs, 3 full baths, oversized two car garage, rear deck & wrap-around front porch with under soffit lighting. Custom kitchen cabinetry is the backdrop to the gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel apron sink, stainless appliances that stay, huge island with prep sink and an awesome view through the full set of windows over the sink and a stunning view of the lake out the front. The home was positioned to accommodate a swimming pool in the back. It is located at Steele's Pond, a small rural development uniquely designed for privacy and pure enjoyment. Come take a walk around the house & the entire property. Vacant lots on both sides of home available for purchase. Rec Rm currently used as a hobby room.