 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $124,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $124,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $124,900

Convenient Moline location, and ready for its next Buyer! This home offers 4BR (one on main floor), a Bath on Main/Upper floors. An open plan with a 1st floor which includes spacious LR/DR & open Kitchen/Dinette space. L-Shaped 3 Season Porch at front entry. Covered porch from the kitchen opens to a level yard to the rear. The 2nd floor includes 3 BRs PLUS a Family Room!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News