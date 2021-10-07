Convenient Moline location, and ready for its next Buyer! This home offers 4BR (one on main floor), a Bath on Main/Upper floors. An open plan with a 1st floor which includes spacious LR/DR & open Kitchen/Dinette space. L-Shaped 3 Season Porch at front entry. Covered porch from the kitchen opens to a level yard to the rear. The 2nd floor includes 3 BRs PLUS a Family Room!
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $124,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Man accused of shooting Italia Kelly during Davenport protest signs plea agreement to charge of attempted murder
- Updated
The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Kelly during a night of civil unrest has signed a plea agreement which replaces his first-degree murder charge with a charge of attempted murder.
In wake of charge of unprofessionalism claim, Eldridge building inspector suspended without pay for five days
- Updated
The Eldridge building inspector will be suspended for five days without pay, the city council decided Monday night.
- Updated
City and Iowa Department of Transportation officials have been notified by the Federal Highway Administration that their Buy America waiver has been approved for the elevators.
- Updated
Moline will hold trick-or-treating from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
Iowa vs. Latrice Lacey: The Davenport Civil Rights Director's acquittal on assault charges ends a long, sometimes bitter journey
- Updated
After three years and five months, Latrice Lacey's trial on three misdemeanor assault charges came to an end Thursday. Here's the story from inside the trial, as well as a look and inside the conflict between Lacey and the local legal system.
- Updated
The Moline woman charged in the death of her disabled son is out of jail on bond.
- Updated
A Davenport man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
- Updated
LATEST: Deere & Company and the UAW have agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement through Oct. 15, according to a news…
- Updated
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.