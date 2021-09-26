 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

Welcome home to a move in ready home! Windows replaced, new roof on house and garage in 2012. New siding and deck in 2020. Fireplace cleaned and flashing replaced 2020. Fenced yard. Attic has pull down stairs for storage. 2 car garage wired for 220. Single car garage for workshop or storage "AS IS". Extra parking for boat or RV.

