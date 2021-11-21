Lovely home w/ charming curb appeal & over 2000 finished square feet. The main floor includes newer wood-looking LVT throughout & beautiful original wood trim. Entering you will be greeted w/ a large living room that enters into the formal dining room & gives access to the side 3 seasons porch. Through the dining room, you will find the cozy family room that's fitted w/ built-ins & a cozy fireplace. The large open kitchen boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & informal dining. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms & a full bathroom. Downstairs adds a 4th non-conforming bedroom, a 2nd full bathroom, & a small den office area. The walk-up attic through the upstairs bedroom adds plenty of additional storage space. Updates 2021: upstairs paint, new carpet plumbing w/ toilets 2020: new paint main floor 2017: exterior paint, gutters, kitchen remodel with granite, main floor LVT, all new exterior doors, roof, rebuild side porch 2016: new garage roof, door+opener and rewired.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Deere & Co."last, best and final offer" to the UAW includes changes to the language used to describe its Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to 'test law enforcement' found not guilty
- Updated
A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his alarms to "test law enforcement" was found not guilty.
'When is enough, enough?': UAW picketers in Waterloo think their local will vote down the Deere contract
- Updated
Paul Ganske, 74, stood at the UAW Hall entrance in Waterloo in the freezing cold for hours, making a pitch to drivers to vote “no." He felt it…
- Updated
IOWA CITY — Tony Cassioppi left the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a sobering reminder Friday night.
- Updated
Union votes to return to work after 35-day strike.
- Updated
The new twin spans of the I-74 bridge are being delivered more than a year late and $74 million over bid.
- Updated
Over a month into the strike, 10,000 Deere & Co. workers with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America are set to vote on a third tentative agreement on Wednesday. The latest tentative agreement includes modifications to language to the company's Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
- Updated
Ballots are being counted for the more than 10,000 members of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America on the third ratification vote of the over month-long strike.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man who died at KE Flatwork in Eldridge Thursday has been identified as Dylan Kaczinski. The death is being investigated by OSHA as a work place accident.
- Updated
Sweet Tooth Snacks' second location will open Nov. 26.