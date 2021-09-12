4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $179,900

This one is a charmer! Nestled in a wonderful wooded lot, close to the end of a long cul-de-sac, this 3 (kinda 4) bedroom home in Moline is the definition of homey. From the sprawling lush green lawn, to the white trimmed pillars and stone accents, you will be hard pressed to find a home with better curb appeal! As you enter, you are greeted by a partially open staircase, spacious livingroom with fireplace, an informal dining, and wonderful guest space at the rear of the house, with private tiled shower bath and entrance to the back patio. The main level is rounded out by the white and stainless steel kitchen, and a wonderful den/office over looking the front yard. The upper level is highlighted by three nice bedrooms and another full bath. The basement features a rec room, ample shelved storage, and open laundry with counterspace and laundry tub. The backyard is the true showstopper thought with paver patio, beautify greenery, and landscaped accent wall.