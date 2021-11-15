 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $183,500

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $183,500

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $183,500

Nearly 2200 finished square feet with this property that's located in Rockview Estates Moline. Boasting fresh paint throughout, new carpet, and new vinyl plank floors. The main floor offers a large living room, informal dining area, and eat-in kitchen that forms an open concept layout. Down the hallway are three large bedrooms and a fully updated bathroom. The lower level adds plenty of additional finish including a den office area that could be multifunctional as a playroom or many other options. The spacious 4th bedroom is also accompanied by a lower-level full bathroom for a perfect combination. The rec room provides access to all rooms including the large laundry with plenty of space for extra storage and the 3 seasons room. The 3 seasons room adds additional living space and lovely views of the large fully fenced yard with a newer wood deck.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News