1.32 acres secluded in Moline! Plenty of room in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home with 3 car garage. Many updates including granite countertops, cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, flooring, roof 2018, furnace 2018, and appliances less than 2 years old. The yard could be used for so many games or possibly split into a few other lots.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $209,000
