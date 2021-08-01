 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $219,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $219,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $219,000

1.32 acres secluded in Moline! Plenty of room in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home with 3 car garage. Many updates including granite countertops, cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, flooring, roof 2018, furnace 2018, and appliances less than 2 years old. The yard could be used for so many games or possibly split into a few other lots. Owner has Flood Simple Insurance, $500/year.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News