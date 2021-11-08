 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $239,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $239,900

Beautiful brick home on a dead end street. Laundry on main level. Has a 11x26 deck off family room on a wooded ravine lot. Has a walk-out unfinished basement to add finished square feet as you wish, has rough in for an additional bathroom. Landscaped yard and a work area in basement. Whole house generator. Listed below assessed value. Motivated seller!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News