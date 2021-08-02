4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $274,900

STUNNING HOMEWOOD BEAUTY! So much larger than it looks! Step inside this gorgeous, updated 4BR, 5BA home and you’ll be awed by the dramatic living room. It features a vaulted ceiling, floor to ceiling windows, and a stone fireplace surrounded by handcrafted bookcases. The formal dining room is adjacent to the bright, fully remodeled chef’s dream kitchen. It boasts loads of cabinets, quartz countertops and a breakfast bar island…great for casual dining. The adjoining family room and 4 season room invite comfortable living and great views of the fenced back yard. Upstairs are 2 HUGE ensuite bedrooms along with a 3rd bedroom and hall bath. There’s a catwalk, too! Updates per seller: replacement windows and doors; master bath remodel and other bath upgrades; Heritage Landscape patio; radon mitigation and more! Quality construction, abundant storage, and mature trees add to this meticulously maintained, much loved home. Perfect for entertaining!