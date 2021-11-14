 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $295,000

Desire is a peculiar force with this colonial beauty! Spacious welcoming foyer, all hardwood floors throughout, refinished 2020! Large living room with fireplace. Main floor office with a private entrance and 1/2 bath. Fresh and bright updated kitchen complete with appliances and coffee station. Large formal dining room with stunning chandelier! Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms, updated bathrooms, nice honeycomb tile and marble tops. Master suite is 19x13 and bath with walk-in closet and laundry room is 19x11. Full finished family room in basement, could be 4th bedroom, with full bath and egress window. Accents with the original red brick exposed. Small desk area and great storage room for any hobby! Back yard with gorgeous oak trees. Large deck with decorative stone sitting wall.

