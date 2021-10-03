 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $305,000

Fantasy house - perfect wood, perfect walls, the right level of grandeur and a pool. Open & bright living room with gas fireplace opens up to the quaint family room with New Zealand wool carpet, double doors out to the inground pool and blue stone patio with gas fire pit. All fenced for privacy. 1st floor has been entirely replastered. Updated kitchen with oversized kitchen cabinets, concrete counter tops. Complete with island and appliances. Upstairs boasts 3 generous size bedrooms, great built-in closet space including cedar closet, updated full bath. Super spacious master with a private railed rooftop deck space. 3rd floor is 4th bedroom or anything you may pleasure - office, playroom, create your own space.

