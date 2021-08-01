 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $392,900

What a find! Modern Farmhouse on 2+ acres located in the heart of Moline. Large open main level with updated country kitchen plus main floor laundry. All bedrooms on upper level with master suite that offers large walk-in closet, jetted tub and large tile shower. 4th bedroom could also be used as bonus room. Basement has partial 2nd kitchen. Large wrap around screened in porch offers views to your private sanctuary. 40 x 60 pole barn for all our storage needs. Seller installed solar panels in 2021! What an incredible value for the next owner

