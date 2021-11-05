 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $790,000

STUNNING, 4 bedroom/7bath home nestled in the heart of Moline on almost 4 acres! This property boasts a beautifully updated kitchen with imported Spanish tile, an island with seating for 5, as well as a fireplace & large sitting/TV area. You will love the vaulted ceilings and solid wood exposed beams throughout the home. New paint throughout. The sprawling master suite has a fireplace, built ins, his & her walk in closets, plus his & her master bath. The basement has a storage room, office, bonus room, family room & fireplace. The Assessor has agreed to reduce the market value assessment from 1,298,462 to 799,923. This will be an annual savings on the property taxes of 15,466. The eventual accepted offer on home needs to include a provision that the tax proration will use an annual tax of 24,186.

