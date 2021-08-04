Nestled in the heart of Moline this 1.5 story on almost 4 acres cannot be missed! Vaulted ceilings & solid wood exposed beams throughout. The kitchen has imported Spanish Tile, an island, fireplace & sitting area. The main floor master has 2 large walk-in closets & a jetted tub. There is a full wet bar & fireplace in the living room. The back yard is professionally landscaped with patio & fire pit. The basement has a storage room, craft room, a family room with fireplace & another bonus room. Lots of built-in shelves for all of your seasonal storage needs. There is a 4-car garage with extra room & access to the basement via a second stairwell. Above the garage are guest quarters with full bath & walk-in closet. The Assessor has agreed to reduce the market value assessment from 1,298,462 to 799,923. This will be an annual savings on the property taxes of 15,466. The eventual accepted offer on the home needs to include a provision that the tax proration will use an annual tax of 24,186.
4 Bedroom Home in Moline - $825,000
