4 Bedroom Home in Orion - $159,900

Just 10 min form Q.C. Airport. This well-maintained 4br split foyer sits on the edge of Orion in the gorgeous well-established Sunny Hill subdivision and has 4 large bedrooms, with main and master bath recently updated, hard floors throughout except in the bedrooms, oversized garage, and a shed, fenced yard, and easy maintenance landscaping. There is a huge living room off the eat-in kitchen on the main floor and a rec room with LVT floors on the lower level. Live close to town but with a county feel and still close to everything in Orion School district, what more could you ask? Recent updates include windows, floors, both baths, Furnace & AC in 2008, Roof 2011 per seller

