Open Sunday 4/23/23. 1:30-3:30pm. Built in 2021, this home is like new! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths in Princeton on a large corner lot! Quartz countertops highlight a chef-quality kitchen with Jenn-Air appliances and soft-close drawers and cabinets and a huge walk in pantry. The main level features an open floor plan with 9ft ceilings and engineered hickory hardwood floors throughout. Custom stone surrounds the gas fireplace in the great room. The dining room walks out to a beautiful covered porch. This home has all the latest technology and is equipped with wifi enabled appliances and dual zone heating and cooling. Plenty of room for parking in the 40x38 garage with 8ft doors and an extra overhead door for access to the backyard. The garage also features a gas heater for year-round use. Amazing en suite master bath with a huge walk in closet. Conveniently located near the Mississippi River, Lost Grove Lake, dining schools, and more! Just 5 miles from LeClaire! 2x6 exterior construction with blown in insulation. The Basement is partially framed featuring 9 ft ceilings and roughed in for an additional bath for future finish. Don't miss out on this one!