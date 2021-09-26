Welcoming 4BR, 3BA, situated on quiet lane w/ mature trees located in Riverdale schools! You'll love the private, nearly 1.5 acre, LEVEL lot that backs to Shadow Hill Park, oversized side-yard, patio & firepit! Sunny & bright Great Rm opens to informal DR & features GORGEOUS stone wood burning/gas lite frpl. GLEAMING hardwd flrs throughout main! Kitchen w/ significant granite counter space, island, pantry & SS appls including NEW high-end gas range! SPACIOUS office & Formal Dining Rm, both with flr to ceiling windows allowing lots of NATURAL LIGHT! Main flr Laundry Rm. Roomy MASTER SUITE featuring 3 windows w/ perfect views of private yard, walk-in closet & addt closet. Mstr Bath w/ soaker tub & dual vanities! 3 additional GENEROUS BRs, 2 of them w/ walk-in closets & FULL BA on upper level. Ready for future finish full basement. 3 car ATTACHED Garage. 2021 NEW Carpet/Hardwood & Paint, 2019 NEW Whole Home Generator & Drain Tile/Regrade, 2018 NEW AC, 2017 Landscaping, & 2016 NEW Furnace.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $389,900
