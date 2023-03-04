This fabulous ranch home with an open floor plan is a must see! A 4 bedroom, 4 bath home loaded with modern details. The open concept main floor features Large windows that allow for an abundance of natural light throughout the kitchen, breakfast nook and the great room areas. Enjoy the custom kitchen that features Amish solid wood handmade cabinets, large walk in pantry with ample cabinetry space Plus the spacious island with upgraded appliances. The stylish master bedroom and bath have a modern yet warm flair inviting you to never leave. Full finished lower level has several daylight windows to brighten the finished rec room area. The basement also has a large bedroom and full bath. Other features to note are Tankless water heater, free standing tub in the Master bedroom, pre wired EV outlet in the garage, Covered Deck for rainy days or shade on sunny days. This home is Located in PV school district. This convenient location with mature trees and large lots make this neighborhood the new popular community to live in. Agent is a licensed Realtor in Iowa and Illinois