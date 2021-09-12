 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $105,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $105,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $105,000

Spacious 4 bedroom Victorian Style home located in the historic Broadway District of Rock Island. Large airy rooms with loads of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. Brand new stove &refrigerator, new HVAC in 2019, freshly painted, main floor laundry, island in kitchen and spacious attic for storage. Large open front porch and completely fenced yard. Per previous seller; new siding and gutters in 2010

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News