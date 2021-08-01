 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $109,900

Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath 2 story home in Rock Island. Main floor laundry, newer furnace and hot water heater, alley access, and more. All appliances stay except the microwave. Property has been an Augustana student rental for over 10 years. There is also a 1 year TMI Home Warranty ($599 value).

