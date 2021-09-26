 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $125,000

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story. Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Walk in to the foyer with built-ins, stained glass and beautiful banister. The enormous living room has hardwood floors and tray lighting. Upstairs is a master with built-ins and a fireplace! Laundry is also located on the upper level. Outside you rill find a fenced yard and 2 car garage.

