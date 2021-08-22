Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story. Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Walk in to the foyer with built-ins, stained glass and beautiful banister. The enormous living room has hardwood floors and tray lighting. Upstairs is a master with built-ins and a fireplace! Laundry is also located on the upper level. Outside you rill find a fenced yard and 2 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'It's way over bid': Davenport mayor expresses concern about $2 million cost of required renovations to Modern Woodmen Park. The low bidder was 15% over the city's budget.
- Updated
Cost to extend a floodwall and build a workout room at Modern Woodmen Park required under a new lease agreement with the owners of the Quad Ci…
- Updated
The Davenport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
- Updated
The Iowa football team's first break of the season is a tough one, the loss of a player who has the second-most returning starts on the offensive line, senior Kyler Schott.
- Updated
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer has been asked to resign by county board members following the theft of $115,000 from an email scam through the auditor's office.
It's been one year since two people were killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River at LeClaire
- Updated
An idyllic Sunday evening on the Mississippi River at LeClaire one year ago ended with the deaths of two people and the devastation of several…
- Updated
Mike Lindell will be the featured speaker at the Sept. 11 "A Call to Remembrance" in the Adler Theatre.
- Updated
A corrections officer in the Scott County Jail was assaulted by two juvenile inmates and sustained minor injuries.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was sentenced to 30 months of probation Monday for attempted child abduction.
- Updated
A Davenport police officer shot at an attacking dog Tuesday, according to a press release from the Davenport police department.
- Updated
The man, who died at home, is the youngest recorded COVID-19 death in the Quad-Cities, since Scott County doesn't report the ages of its deceased.