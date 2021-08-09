4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $154,900

Move in and fall in love with this 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Hardwood floors in living room with newer carpet in bedrooms. Awesome updated kitchen with great appliances. Refrigerator has built-in Keurig pourer for coffee and cocoa. Convection oven in range and microwave. Did I say washer/dryer stay! Wow! When you enter the basement - remodeled rec/family room with new wainscoting, paint and laminate floor covering. Island, cabinets and counters - perfect for family fun and entertaining. 4th bedroom or office too. Beautifully landscaped back yard and nice deck. New sump pump. Refrigerator in basement stays.