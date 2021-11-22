 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $185,000

NO Exaggeration! Starts at the front door, a charming Pella farm door. Everything is updated and ready for you to enjoy! 4 bedroom home with generous room sizes and 2 full baths. Freshly painted throughout with soft and inviting colors. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops and porcelain flooring. Hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Full finished basement with large family room, waterproofed in 2008. Beautiful 3 season room 15x11 with "all weather" vinyl plank flooring. New stamped concrete patio, professionally landscaped yard and 6' vinyl fenced yard. Extra features - Smart home technology - Nest thermostat and smoke C/O2 detectors.

