4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $189,900

Beautifully detailed turn of the century home! Solid refinished natural wood features throughout. Situated on a private corner lot with a wooded view of Hauberg Park! This 3 story home has all the beauty of an era gone by and the modern updates that make this home so livable today! Updated kitchen with granite and island, 2019 remodeled master bathroom, whole house humidifier, 50 gallon water heater, hardwood floors refinished, fresh paint on main level, fenced yard, 2013 new roof, 2014 new furnace, new storm door 2015, new windows on all 3 levels 2014, updated wiring & plumbing 1990, 2020 both front and back porches refinished. Large sunroom addition with fireplace. You'll find parks, hiking trails, shopping and dining nearby!

