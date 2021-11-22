 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $270,000

Thickly wooded lot, just under an acre! This sprawling ranch has generous rooms and wooded views!! Large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors, all through the main level. Main floor laundry. 3 bedrooms on the main, each have 2 closets. Great 4 season room, close by is the wet bar. Full finished walk out basement with 2nd kitchen and family room with fireplace. Great slate patio, partially covered. To include small pond to enjoy. Appliances as is.

