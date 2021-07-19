4 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $77,000

4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home in Rock Island. Walking distance to Augustana College. Hardwood floors on the main level. Detached 1 car garage with extra parking space as well.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home in Rock Island. Walking distance to Augustana College. Hardwood floors on the main level. Detached 1 car garage with extra parking space as well.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A lawsuit against the North Scott School District and others portrays an incident at the junior high school in which a child was seriously injured after being tricked into a social-media challenge, rendering him unconscious.
A man was injured Friday when he was dragged by a freight train at Warren and 5th streets in Davenport.
Dozens of Davenport renters -- many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability and rely on government assistance -- may soon be forced to move, either due to gentrification or an unwillingness or inability by their landlord to fix substandard housing conditions.
The driver of a Davenport police squad car took out a light pole and ran into a ditch Friday evening at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Stree…
A Davenport man was shot and killed Friday. His name was released by Davenport police Tuesday.
Age is just a number for Doris Wiebler, the oldest participant in this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
There have been 17 officer-involved shootings in the Quad Cities in the last five years. We've put together a summary of each of the shootings and what happened after.
Through a lottery, fans will have a chance to purchase a limited number of tickets to next month's game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site.
MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess reported at least two people died Wednesday after a private airplane they were on crashed in …
In adding Missouri to the list, Chicago public health officials also noted rising case rates in Central and Southern Illinois.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.