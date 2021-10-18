 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $112,000

This 4 bedroom home is bigger than it looks!! Come on in and bring your own style and enjoy life. Great location to many things. This home has a large living room and formal dining area, 3 bedrooms on the main floor and one upstairs (lots of storage). There is a large 2 car attached garage, driveway that fits at least 4 cars and extra parking slab so plenty of room to park. From the dining room you can exit to a covered patio and into the private fenced backyard with a shed. The master bedroom is 20' x 20'. The roof, a/c, and furnace and dishwasher are 2 years old and the water heater is 5 years old. TMI Home warranty with an accepted offer.

