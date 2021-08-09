4 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $133,000

Beautiful 3 story home sitting on the 7th St. Hilltop with a wonderful front porch new in 2012. Natural wood floors in the dining room and entry. Open wood staircase and 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom is located on the 3rd level and has a master closet to die for that measures 15x6! Kitchen appliances and washer & dryer stay! Double lot, 2 car garage, 13x10 garden shed. Updates in 2011 include roof, siding, kitchen, storm doors and privacy fence. HVAC new in 2007 and H2O heater new in 2021.