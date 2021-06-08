4 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $535,000

Fabulous, sprawling estate home located minutes outside of town. If you desire space, this home has what you are looking for. Over 5100 sq ft of finished living space and room sizes that you dream about. Large eat in kitchen with a huge granite top island, appliances and views of lush green pastures. Maintenance free screened porch and deck. Enjoy the sunken living room with wood burning fireplace. Main level master with his & hers closets. Formal dining plus a cozy office to work from home, plus main level laundry. Upstairs you'll find a pleasant reading area flooded with natural light. Two more spacious bedrooms and 4th bonus/non conforming bedroom. In the lower walkout level there's space for all, a wine room, and billiard, bar, sauna, game and casual living areas with 2nd fireplace. There's a nicely landscaped backyard w/ in ground kidney shape pool, patio and pergola. 2 newer Geo Thermal units, newer windows, siding and new roof 2020, plus tons of storage. This home has it all! View More