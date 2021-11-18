 Skip to main content
4. Dot's Pots, 2822 16th St., Moline
Recently chosen as one of 28 small companies to be featured in the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Illinois Made program, Dot’s Pots sells handmade pottery created by Dorothy Beach Lawrence and her husband, Dan Lawrence. The couple works with wheel-thrown, hand and slab techniques to build the pottery, and uses food and microwave-safe glazes. For those looking for a unique gift that’s both beautiful and functional, look no further.

