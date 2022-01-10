 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4. La Herradura Mexican Grill expands to Silvis
0 Comments

4. La Herradura Mexican Grill expands to Silvis

  • Updated
  • 0
La Herradura Mexican Grill, Silvis

LeClaire-based La Herradura Mexican Grill opened a new location in Silvis  in late 2021. 

LeClaire’s La Herradura Mexican Grill expanded to a second location in Silvis.

At 685 Avenue of Cities in Silvis, La Herradura Mexican Grill's new location opened in November.

You can find its menu here.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News